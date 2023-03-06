South Africa

WATCH | Lectures disrupted at UKZN’s Westville campus

06 March 2023 - 12:46 By Mfundo Mkhize
Students protest at the Westville campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Some lectures were disrupted at the Westville campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after protesters asked students to leave lecture halls. 

About 300 students blocked the Varsity Drive entrance on Monday morning. They made their way to the lecture halls and buildings at about noon and asked students to leave lectures.

Student leader Lwandile Majozi said they were registering their protest about unsuitable accommodation at some residences, including one at south beach on the Durban beachfront. 

They were also calling for the release of, or intervention regarding, the arrest of two students two weeks ago. 

He said a third issue was the financial exclusion of some students who weren't able to register. 

Responses to queries sent to university management will be included when received. 

