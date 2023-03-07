A former student leader at Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was shot dead outside the university's main entrance on Tuesday afternoon.
KZN police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Umlazi are investigating a case of murder after the incident on Mangosuthu Highway.
“It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects,” she said.
Ngcobo said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Unconfirmed reports were that six shots were fired at the student before the assailants made off in a getaway vehicle.
Former student leader shot outside Mangosuthu University of Technology
Image: 123RF
