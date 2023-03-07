South Africa

Former student leader shot outside Mangosuthu University of Technology

07 March 2023 - 19:02
Police in KZN have launched a manhunt for people who killed a former student leader at the entrance of Mangosuthu University of Technology on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Police in KZN have launched a manhunt for people who killed a former student leader at the entrance of Mangosuthu University of Technology on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A former student leader at Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was shot dead outside the university's main entrance on Tuesday afternoon. 

KZN police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Umlazi are investigating a case of murder after the incident on Mangosuthu Highway.

“It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects,” she said. 

Ngcobo said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Unconfirmed reports were that six shots were fired at the student before the assailants made off in a getaway vehicle. 

READ MORE:

Two UKZN students arrested for public violence released on bail

The two University of KwaZulu-Natal students who were arrested for public violence at the Edgewood campus last month were released on R2,000 bail by ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | UKZN students injured when security officers shoot 'paintball guns'

University of KwaZulu-Natal students were injured when university security guards allegedly shot at them during a march at the Pietermaritzburg ...
News
1 week ago

Fort Hare vice-chancellor's bodyguard shot dead in suspected 'assassination attempt'

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard was shot dead in a suspected hit outside Buhlungu’s house in Alice in the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  5. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low