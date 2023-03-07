AKA was murdered on busy Florida Road in Durban on a Friday night as he exited a venue on his way to perform at a show nearby. CCTV captured the incident and showed two hitmen approaching the late rapper and his group of friends from opposite sides.
‘Justice for AKA’ petition demands answers from police on investigation
It has been 25 days since the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on February 10. No arrests have been made and no new updates from the police have caused concerned citizens to launch a petition to demand justice for the late rapper.
The petition titled “Justice for AKA Kiernan Forbes” has been created on Change.org and calls out the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national commissioner Fannie Masemola.
“I am starting this petition in the hopes there are more South Africans who are tired of unsolved murders, tired of living in a murder capital,” Lelo Ndlovu Waka Gatsheni said on Change.org.
“If a well-known celebrated person like AKA could be so carelessly and easily assassinated in front of cops, the public and a number of witnesses, what chance do we stand as ordinary citizens?”
AKA was murdered on busy Florida Road in Durban on a Friday night as he exited a venue on his way to perform at a show nearby. CCTV captured the incident and showed two hitmen approaching the late rapper and his group of friends from opposite sides.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gatsheni said: “I think the CCTV footage was the trigger for me. It broke my heart to see a life taken so candidly on a public road and afterwards treated as if life goes on.
“I hope this petition grows and people don’t stop talking about the case and don’t stop making noise to put pressure on the police,” she said.
The petition calls for 7,500 signatures and was on 5,500 at the time of writing this article.
“How many more of our siblings, fathers, mothers need to die senselessly before perpetrators are brought to book? We need answers from you Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi. We need updates. We refuse to forget. We refuse to move on. We need justice for South Africans. We need justice for AKA,” reads the petition.
