South Africa

Motorcyclist trapped under truck in horrific Durban crash

07 March 2023 - 15:16
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with two trucks on the N2 near the M41 off-ramp in Durban.
Image: supplied

A motorcyclist was trapped under a heavy-duty truck after a multiple vehicle crash on the N2 near the M41 off-ramp in Durban on Tuesday.

He was declared dead at the scene. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two trucks and a motorcycle collided before coming to rest on the side of the national road. 

“The motorcyclist is trapped under one of the heavy-duty trucks. He will be freed by the Durban fire department.”

“Two people have sustained moderate injuries and are being stabilised at the scene.”

Jamieson said traffic was severely affected and he advised motorists to avoid the route.  

TimesLIVE

