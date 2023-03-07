A motorcyclist was trapped under a heavy-duty truck after a multiple vehicle crash on the N2 near the M41 off-ramp in Durban on Tuesday.
He was declared dead at the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two trucks and a motorcycle collided before coming to rest on the side of the national road.
“The motorcyclist is trapped under one of the heavy-duty trucks. He will be freed by the Durban fire department.”
“Two people have sustained moderate injuries and are being stabilised at the scene.”
Jamieson said traffic was severely affected and he advised motorists to avoid the route.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Motorcyclist trapped under truck in horrific Durban crash
Image: supplied
A motorcyclist was trapped under a heavy-duty truck after a multiple vehicle crash on the N2 near the M41 off-ramp in Durban on Tuesday.
He was declared dead at the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two trucks and a motorcycle collided before coming to rest on the side of the national road.
“The motorcyclist is trapped under one of the heavy-duty trucks. He will be freed by the Durban fire department.”
“Two people have sustained moderate injuries and are being stabilised at the scene.”
Jamieson said traffic was severely affected and he advised motorists to avoid the route.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
M41 truck driver arrested after fleeing multiple car crash scene
One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River
Four burnt to death in fatal NW crash
WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos