'Superhero' Durban metro cop saves woman from attempted hijacking

Suspect hospitalised after taking bullet to the head, three others flee

09 March 2023 - 10:13
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The officer was travelling behind the victim's vehicle when he witnessed four men pull her out of the vehicle at the intersection of Leicester and Pendlebury roads in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Durban metro police officer shot a hijacker in the head on Wednesday afternoon. 

Durban metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Boysie Zungu said the officer was travelling behind the victim's vehicle when he witnessed four men pull her out of the vehicle at the intersection of Leicester and Pendlebury roads.

“Our officer fired three shots at the suspects, hitting one of them in the head. Three other suspects fled into Lamontville. The suspect was taken to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital.

“Apart from the victim being highly traumatised, there were no other injuries or damage to property,” said Zungu.

The victim thanked the police on the unit's official Facebook page.

“I was the victim in this crisis situation and I certainly want to applaud the team of superheroes, who stood with me. I truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I pray you be blessed in unmerited blessings from the Lord,” she posted. 

