A man was arrested during an early morning police raid on a block of flats allegedly used as a hideout by suspects linked to a mass shooting at a birthday celebration at Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.
Eight people were shot dead and three others seriously wounded on January 29 when two armed men entered a property in Makanda Street and opened fire.
Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba applauded detective work leading to the arrest on Friday.
“Eastern Cape police, through the leadership of provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, launched a manhunt for the suspects, as they investigated eight cases of murder and three cases of attempted murder,” she said.
Suspect linked to mass shooting at Kwazakhele birthday party arrested
Image: Supplied
A man was arrested during an early morning police raid on a block of flats allegedly used as a hideout by suspects linked to a mass shooting at a birthday celebration at Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.
Eight people were shot dead and three others seriously wounded on January 29 when two armed men entered a property in Makanda Street and opened fire.
Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba applauded detective work leading to the arrest on Friday.
“Eastern Cape police, through the leadership of provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, launched a manhunt for the suspects, as they investigated eight cases of murder and three cases of attempted murder,” she said.
Mass shooting at house party in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha — second in as many weeks
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said one suspect, aged 33, was arrested during the raid.
“Upon investigation, his involvement was confirmed. His co-conspirators managed to flee before the police arrived. Meanwhile, the suspect was immediately arrested and later detained at Mount Road police station for further investigation.
“Police are in pursuit of the remaining fugitives who escaped from Walmer Flats.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Westbury’s curriculum of drugs, gangs and death
The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow
'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to President Ramaphosa
EDITORIAL | Government needs to pull the trigger on gun violence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos