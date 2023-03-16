South Africa

King Misuzulu wants transparency and accountability at Ingonyama Trust

16 March 2023 - 14:48
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for more openness about the operations and finances of the Ingonyama Trust board after what he called 'the emergence of negative reporting' about it. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

For the first time since its establishment, the people of KwaZulu-Natal might just be taken through the inner workings of the Ingonyama Trust.

The era of accountability seems to have finally reached the trust that even parliament has struggled to hold accountable.

The office of King Misuzulu has announced that trust board chair Jerome Ngwenya will go on a tour presenting a report on its operations, programmes and finances.

The king met with Ngwenya after what he termed the “emergence of negative news reports relating to financial management in the organisation”.

Ngwenya presented a report to the king, who then instructed him to present the same report to different stakeholders. These include: 

  • the office of the prime minister, Mntwana wakwaPhindangene;
  • the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders;
  • the provincial executive council, under the premier;
  • the provincial legislature, under the speaker; and
  • the media, under the leadership of the South African National Editors’ Forum.

 

“I also instructed that the same report be presented to the nation through isiZulu newspapers, community media and Ukhozi FM,” said the king. 

“Furthermore, I consider it appropriate that as an incoming incumbent on the throne, it is important that I familiarise myself with the operational workings of the board, the trust and the entire traditional leadership and the people.”

The king will also meet the senior management of the board and previous board members. 

“In my maiden speech during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature I made a call for conscience leadership and social accountability, starting with ubukhosi,” he said.

“I again wish to emphasise that leaders in government, business, clergy and ubukhosi must set an example of practising integrity, justice, inclusivity, empathy, diligence and morality. I implore everyone at whatever level they may be serving to religiously follow the dictates of practices and principles of conscience leadership.”

