News

Royal family’s court disputes are an ‘embarrassment’, says King Misuzulu

The Zulu king says the royal household, and not the courts and government, should have the final say on the monarchy

07 March 2023 - 17:39 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini says resolving the royal family’s disputes in courts tarnishes the throne’s image...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  2. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  3. Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated News
  4. Food Lover’s Market features tops for consumers feeling the pinch News
  5. Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low