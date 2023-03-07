Royal family’s court disputes are an ‘embarrassment’, says King Misuzulu
The Zulu king says the royal household, and not the courts and government, should have the final say on the monarchy
07 March 2023 - 17:39 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini says resolving the royal family’s disputes in courts tarnishes the throne’s image...
