South Africa

Thuli Madonsela: ‘No-one has the right to force others to join a protest’

16 March 2023 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
Former public Protector Thuli Madonsela has warned against protesters forcing others to join their demonstrations.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has warned against protesters forcing others to join a strike, saying it's a violation of the law. 

Madonsela’s remarks come after reports of protesting workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) outside hospitals preventing some doctors and nurses from working. 

“It is the right of any person or group to withdraw its labour power or engage in public protest to make a point but no-one has a right to force others to join in such protest and doing so is a violation of the law, the constitution and human rights.  

“Furthermore, in exercising their rights and freedoms, no person or group has a right to prevent others from exercising their rights and freedom,” Madonsela said on social media.

Last week, TimesLIVE reported on a video circulating of striking healthcare workers bullying a doctor from a Mpumalanga hospital.

In the video a woman doctor could be seen covering her work files on the desk. The protesters grabbed her legs while she held on to her desk. The workers later succeeded in removing her from the office. 

WATCH | Doctor manhandled by striking workers, call for soldiers' intervention

The two-minute clip shows striking healthcare workers demand that the doctor delete a video despite her telling them they don't have permission to be ...
News
5 days ago

TimesLIVE also reported that some doctors had to be escorted into Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during the strike last week. The protesters had reportedly barricaded the hospital’s entrance.  

Madonsela’s remarks comes amid the EFF warning all businesses to shut down during a national shutdown protest next week.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and South African Medical Association (Sama) have condemned intimidation of and violence against healthcare workers not participating in the strike.  

On Monday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed soldiers to some healthcare facilities in Gauteng, saying this followed a request from the health department. The SANDF also deployed military nurses to hospitals with staff shortages.   

WATCH | SANDF deployed to Thello Moerane hospital to alleviate pressure amid wage strike

Healthcare practitioners from the South African Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Providing relief, the labour appeal court interdicted Nehawu's strike this week and ordered essential service employees back to work.

Health minister Joe Phaahla welcomed the court order. 

“There is no doubt that the strike has disrupted provision of essential healthcare services in the country, leading to untold suffering and frustration among the public who desperately needed healthcare and life-saving treatment and other interventions in the public health facilities.”  

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Don’t try us, we’re not scared’: Malema says protesters must defend themselves

READ MORE:

Strike by Nehawu continues, despite order interdicting essential workers

After the judgment by the Labour Appeal Court on Monday which interdicted the Nehawu strike in essential service sectors, the union says its strike ...
News
2 days ago

Court interdicts Nehawu strike in essential services, Sassa, SIU and zoos

The Labour Appeal Court on Monday interdicted with immediate effect the strike action started last Monday by Nehawu and its members who are employed ...
News
2 days ago

DA to charge Nehawu after pregnant woman dies, but union accuses party of politicking

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says it will lay criminal charges against protesting healthcare workers after a seven-month-pregnant woman died after ...
News
1 day ago
