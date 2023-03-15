DA leader John Steenhuisen will go head to head for the party’s federal leader position with former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and Phenyane.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | TimesLIVE speaks to Lungile Phenyane on running for all DA's federal positions
Image: Gallo Images
An unknown DA member from Gauteng has done the unexpected — Lungile Phenyane is running for all leadership positions in the party.
Six top positions are up for grabs at the party’s federal congress next month and on Wednesday, its presiding officers officially announced the candidates for both its federal council and its executive.
Listen:
The 35-year-old member from Tshwane region in Gauteng chatted briefly to TimesLIVE after the announcement on Wednesday.
From what TimesLIVE could deduce, Phenyane is attempting to show women and youth in the DA that they too can go for these positions. Asked to explain her unusual approach to congress, Phenyane said: “This is not about individuals but growing and uniting the party. Grooming (the next generation of leaders) to make sure that women and young people also occupy such positions — changing the lives of our people.”
In her interaction with TimesLIVE, Phenyane referenced laying a foundation as one of her biggest motivations. She believes that young people should be in positions where they can use their knowledge, skills and expertise.
She seems to believe that she will be more suitable for a deputy position and that running for all positions will not confuse her supporters. She says she will let democracy decide if she is up to the task for any of the six positions.
“Democracy will speak and whatever they see me capable of I will accept. Deputy in the council will be more appropriate — deputy of the federal council, I don't say I am creating confusion, I will be better used in the deputy position,” she added.
Mistrust in the DA has reached disproportionate levels: Tshwane EFF
