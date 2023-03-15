Politics

LISTEN | TimesLIVE speaks to Lungile Phenyane on running for all DA's federal positions

15 March 2023 - 21:17 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
DA announces Federal Congress Leadership Candidates
DA announces Federal Congress Leadership Candidates
Image: Gallo Images

An unknown DA member from Gauteng has done the unexpected — Lungile Phenyane is running for all leadership positions in the party. 

Six top positions are up for grabs at the party’s federal congress next month and on Wednesday, its presiding officers officially announced the candidates for both its federal council and its executive.

Listen:

The 35-year-old member from Tshwane region in Gauteng chatted briefly to TimesLIVE after the announcement on Wednesday. 

From what TimesLIVE could deduce, Phenyane is attempting to show women and youth in the DA that they too can go for these positions. Asked to explain her unusual approach to congress, Phenyane said: “This is not about individuals but growing and uniting the party. Grooming (the next generation of leaders) to make sure that women and young people also occupy such positions — changing the lives of our people.”

In her interaction with TimesLIVE, Phenyane referenced laying a foundation as one of her biggest motivations. She believes that young people should be in positions where they can use their knowledge, skills and expertise. 

She seems to believe that she will be more suitable for a deputy position and that running for all positions will not confuse her supporters. She says she will let democracy decide if she is up to the task for any of the six positions.

“Democracy  will speak and whatever they see me capable of I will accept. Deputy in the council will be more appropriate — deputy of the federal council, I don't say I am creating confusion, I will be better used in the deputy position,” she added.

Mistrust in the DA has reached disproportionate levels: Tshwane EFF

The Tshwane EFF has lambasted the DA in the municipality for allegedly bullying multiparty partners and subverting confidentiality in a secret ballot.
Politics
1 day ago

DA leader John Steenhuisen will go head to head for the party’s federal leader position with former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and Phenyane.

The position of federal council chair will be contested between incumbent Helen Zille and Phenyane.

The list of candidates nominated to stand for election at the federal congress are as follows: 

Federal finance chair:

Dion George

Lungile Phenyane

Deputy chair of federal council:

Annelie Lotriet

Ashor Sarupen

James Masango

Lungile Phenyane

Segope Sathekge

Thomas Walters

Tyrone Gray

Chair of federal council:

Helen Zille

Lungile Phenyane

Deputy federal chairs [3]:

Anton Bredell

Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith

Lungile Phenyane

Natasha Mazzone

Nqaba Bhanga

Refiloe Nt’sekhe

Shehana Kajee

Solly Malatsi

Federal Chairperson:

Ivan Meyer

Lungile Phenyane

Qhawekazi Mbatha

Federal Leader:

John Steenhuisen

Lungile Phenyane

Mpho Phalatse

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Three more years — at least — for Helen Zille

The veteran DA leader will almost certainly clinch re-election as federal council chair at the party congress next month, and does not rule out ...
News
3 days ago

Why DA's Natasha Mazzone wants deputy position and not her boss's job

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone has described engagements with the delegates to the party's congress and their response to her campaign as “positive and ...
Politics
6 days ago

DA vows to reject and prevent EFF violence ahead of 'national shutdown'

'We will not sit back and allow the EFF to threaten businesses, livelihoods and lives,' says DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Why DA's Natasha Mazzone wants deputy position and not her boss's job Politics
  2. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics

Most read

  1. DA drives point home outside lavish, blackout-proof estate housing president, ... Politics
  2. Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after being axed from cabinet Politics
  3. Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection Politics
  4. Bongani Baloyi set to quit ActionSA over conflict with Mashaba Politics
  5. Victory for Ramaphosa in latest round of Phala Phala battle Politics

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...