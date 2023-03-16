South Africa

Uber and Moove seek solution after traffic jam protest on M1 highway

16 March 2023 - 19:39
Uber says it is engaging with Moove to find workable solutions with drivers.
Image: SMITH COLLECTION/GADO/GETTY IMAGES

Uber SA says it is aware of the concerns raised by a small group of drivers on the Uber platform who “rent to-own” vehicles from Moove, which describes itself as a vehicle solutions company.

This after a motorcade protest on Wednesday afternoon by some e-hailing drivers, which cause lengthy delays for motorists.

The e-hailing operators protested in a drive-slow motorcade on the M1 north and N1 south.

The head of communications for Uber SA, Mpho Sebelebele, said, “Vehicle-solution companies assist drivers to access vehicles for rental only or for rent-to-own purposes. We are engaging with Moove to assess the issues and encourage them to find workable solutions with drivers. We recognise drivers as independent contractors and are available to listen to their concerns and provide support,” he said.

Moove said that after a misunderstanding regarding their drive-to-own contract, several round-table meetings were held with its customers. The company said it has recently agreed on a way forward.

“Moove is focused on formalising the mobility economy by providing a means for mobility entrepreneurs to earn a sustainable income. We are always willing to engage with customers. Through our Drive-to-Own (DTO) programme, Moove has created thousands of jobs and we are fully committed to our customers and SA. We will continue to work hard for our customers and listen to their needs and concerns,” it said.

TimesLIVE

