Durban metro police dispose of tyres suspected for use in national shutdown protest
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
eThekwini metro police have vowed to come down hard on would-be anarchists planning to destroy infrastructure in the EFF's national shutdown protest on Monday.
Early this week metro officers removed tyres strewn along some stretches of the N2.
Metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu said the tyres were found dumped in bushes on the side of the road in the vicinity of Chesterville township, while others were found further south near uMlazi.
“Though we cannot conclusively say these tyres are linked to the protests we have strong suspicions they are. I am saying this because this is what they normally use during protests,” said Zungu.
The tyres were later disposed of at an unidentified dumping site.
He allayed fears of citizens and motorists wary of travelling.
“All our zones are on high alert and we would also be working with the police and other law enforcement services in carrying out our duties. It should be business as usual. We are highly vigilant,” said Zungu
