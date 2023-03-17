South Africa

Durban metro police dispose of tyres suspected for use in national shutdown protest

17 March 2023 - 16:45 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police removing burning tyres set alight by protesters from a national road. File image.
Police removing burning tyres set alight by protesters from a national road. File image.
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE

eThekwini metro police have vowed to come down hard on would-be anarchists planning to destroy infrastructure in the EFF's national shutdown protest on Monday.

Early this week metro officers removed tyres strewn along some stretches of the N2.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu said the tyres were found dumped in bushes on the side of the road in the vicinity of Chesterville township, while others were found further south near uMlazi. 

“Though we cannot conclusively say these tyres are linked to the protests we have strong suspicions they are. I am saying this because this is what they normally use during protests,” said Zungu.

The tyres were later disposed of at an unidentified dumping site.

He allayed fears of citizens and motorists wary of travelling.

“All our zones are on high alert and we would also be working with the police and other law enforcement services in carrying out our duties. It should be business as usual. We are highly vigilant,” said Zungu

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KZN police ‘combat ready’ for EFF shutdown

The police are in “combat mode” and ready to deal with any acts of anarchy that may arise during Monday’s planned EFF nationwide shutdown and its ...
News
2 hours ago

CPF says Phoenix is prepared for 'any attacks' ahead of EFF's national shutdown

The community policing forum in Phoenix says it's prepared for any attacks during shutdown protests on Monday, after EFF leader Julius Malema fired a ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | JMPD officers dispatched to Midrand as protest erupts

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department has dispersed protesters and cleared the road in Klipfontein View after earlier reports of protest ...
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest