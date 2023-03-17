“It has been brought to our attention and officers have been dispatched. We can confirm there is protest action on Allandale and Kynoch roads in Klipfontein View.
“It is alleged the community is protesting over water outages in the area.”
Fihla said the situation was calm and no violence had been reported.
“They have blockaded the road and are burning tyres.”
This is developing story
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | JMPD officers dispatched to Midrand as protest erupts
Image: Reuben Goldberg
Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have been dispatched to Klipfontein View in Midrand after protest action erupted in the area, resulting in road closures.
Footage shared on social media on Friday shows traffic being redirected while tyres burn in the background. Motorists have been advised to use alternative roads.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the protest action.
“It has been brought to our attention and officers have been dispatched. We can confirm there is protest action on Allandale and Kynoch roads in Klipfontein View.
“It is alleged the community is protesting over water outages in the area.”
Fihla said the situation was calm and no violence had been reported.
“They have blockaded the road and are burning tyres.”
This is developing story
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Heavy delays on M1 north, Sandton roads due to e-hailing drivers' protest
Uber and Moove seek solution after traffic jam protest on M1 highway
EXPLAINED | Where and who may be affected by the EFF's 'national shutdown'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos