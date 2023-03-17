WATCH | JMPD officers dispatched to Midrand as protest erupts

South Africa

JMPD officers dispatched to Midrand as protest erupts

17 March 2023 - 07:10
JMPD officers have been dispatched to Klipfontein View amid reports of protest action in the area.
Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have been dispatched to Klipfontein View in Midrand after protest action erupted in the area, resulting in road closures.

Footage shared on social media on Friday shows traffic being redirected while tyres burn in the background. Motorists have been advised to use alternative roads.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the protest action.

“It has been brought to our attention and officers have been dispatched. We can confirm there is protest action on Allandale and Kynoch roads in Klipfontein View.

“It is alleged the community is protesting over water outages in the area.”

Fihla said the situation was calm and no violence had been reported.

“They have blockaded the road and are burning tyres.”

 This is developing story

TimesLIVE

