South Africa

Gqeberha kidnap: Second person nabbed as family receives R2m ransom demand

17 March 2023 - 10:28 By Kathryn Kimberley

As the search for a young Gqeberha woman continues after she was kidnapped from outside her workplace on Thursday, police have confirmed that a second person has been arrested and that a R2m ransom demand was made to the family...

