IN PICS | Devastation and havoc as Cyclone Freddy victims try to rebuild

17 March 2023 - 10:24 By REUTERS and TIMESLIVE
A man walks away from buildings damaged by Cyclone Freddy near Blantyre, Malawi, on March 13 2023.
Image: ELDSON CHAGARA/ REUTERS

Cyclone Freddy victims in Mozambique and Malawi are attempting to salvage what they can from the damage caused by the storm.

The death toll in both countries passed 400 by Friday.

The storm injured at least 700 people in Malawi.

Flood victims from Mtauchira village carry food they received from the Malawi government in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy that destroyed their homes.
Image: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Displaced flood victims from Chiradzulu district sit outside a classroom at Montfort Primary School which is used as a temporary shelter after their homes were damage by mudslides and rockfalls in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.
Image: Reuters/ESA ALEXANDER
Joseph Bengali at his house in Mtauchira village which was destroyed by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi on March 16 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

As rain continued to fall, some had to bury their dead.

In the southern village of Mtauchira, men stood in freshly dug graves, scooping the water out with buckets so they could lower the caskets.

While electricity was starting to come back on in Malawi on Thursday, many places affected by the storm still had no running water, including in Blantyre, the second-biggest city.

Reuters and TimesLIVE

