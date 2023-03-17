As rain continued to fall, some had to bury their dead.
In the southern village of Mtauchira, men stood in freshly dug graves, scooping the water out with buckets so they could lower the caskets.
While electricity was starting to come back on in Malawi on Thursday, many places affected by the storm still had no running water, including in Blantyre, the second-biggest city.
IN PICS | Devastation and havoc as Cyclone Freddy victims try to rebuild
Image: ELDSON CHAGARA/ REUTERS
Cyclone Freddy victims in Mozambique and Malawi are attempting to salvage what they can from the damage caused by the storm.
The death toll in both countries passed 400 by Friday.
The storm injured at least 700 people in Malawi.
Image: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Image: Reuters/ESA ALEXANDER
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
