Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday, claiming “the fear of the EFF protest has already brought the country to a standstill”.
The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues. The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
Taking to social media on the eve of the protests, McKenzie said fear had shut down the country. He seemingly slammed the DA’s recent application for an urgent court interdict against “intimidation” during the protests.
“ Irrational behaviour made our leaders run to court, run to bring in the police, run to bring in the army”.
The bid to have the protest declared unlawful was dismissed by the Johannesburg high court, but the EFF, its members, employees and officials were prevented from shutting businesses and public routes, and from inciting violence.
McKenzie said political parties trying to stop the shutdown were “doing all the running except running the country. Soon they shall run away from office”.
Gayton McKenzie: ‘The fear of the EFF protest has brought the country to a standstill’
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday, claiming “the fear of the EFF protest has already brought the country to a standstill”.
The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues. The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
Taking to social media on the eve of the protests, McKenzie said fear had shut down the country. He seemingly slammed the DA’s recent application for an urgent court interdict against “intimidation” during the protests.
“ Irrational behaviour made our leaders run to court, run to bring in the police, run to bring in the army”.
The bid to have the protest declared unlawful was dismissed by the Johannesburg high court, but the EFF, its members, employees and officials were prevented from shutting businesses and public routes, and from inciting violence.
McKenzie said political parties trying to stop the shutdown were “doing all the running except running the country. Soon they shall run away from office”.
Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown and cleared roads of bricks and rubble.
It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s shutdown protests on Monday.
There have been reports of burning tyres in Durban and a SABC news crew came under attack in Cape Town.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EFF 'NATIONAL SHUTDOWN' UPDATES | ‘The fear of the EFF protest has brought the country to a standstill’: Gayton McKenzie
Can I catch a bus, plane or taxi? Will essential services be running?- What to know about the 'national shutdown'
Concerned about the national shutdown? Don't panic — here are tips to stay safe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos