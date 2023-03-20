South Africa

Gayton McKenzie: ‘The fear of the EFF protest has brought the country to a standstill’

20 March 2023 - 07:56
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says the EFF may have achieved its aims with its national shutdown.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday, claiming “the fear of the EFF protest has already brought the country to a standstill”.

The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues. The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting. 

Taking to social media on the eve of the protests, McKenzie said fear had shut down the country. He seemingly slammed the DA’s recent application for an urgent court interdict against “intimidation” during the protests. 

“ Irrational behaviour made our leaders run to court, run to bring in the police, run to bring in the army”.

The  bid to have the protest declared unlawful was dismissed by the Johannesburg high court, but the EFF, its members, employees and officials were prevented from shutting businesses and public routes, and from inciting violence. 

McKenzie said political parties trying to stop the shutdown were “doing all the running except running the country. Soon they shall run away from office”.

Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown and cleared roads of bricks and rubble.

It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s shutdown protests on Monday.

There have been reports of burning tyres in Durban and a SABC news crew came under attack in Cape Town. 

