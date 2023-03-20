South Africa

Concerned about the national shutdown? Don't panic — here are tips to stay safe

20 March 2023 - 06:00
Police are prepared for the EFF's upcoming protest.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Protesters taking part in the EFF's planned national shutdown on Monday have been warned not to prohibit the movement of others. 

The  shutdown is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things. 

The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk possible looting.

The Norwood Community Police Forum (CPF), as are forums in other communities across the country, reassured its residents that law enforcement will put measures in place to ensure their safety and security.

The CPF shared guidelines to remember ahead of the shutdown, including;

  • Do not share non-verified posts and messages.
  • Do not engage in any activities that may incite panic and/or violence.
  • Notify your CPF, SAPS and local security company of any mass gatherings or suspicious activities.
  • Follow reliable sources of information such as CPF groups and social media profiles.
  • If you have to travel, check routes and plan appropriately.
  • As much as possible, try to avoid any affected areas.
  • Do not engage with any protesters you may come across, try to get yourself out of the situation as calmly as possible and call for help.

“The Norwood CPF is working closely with relevant organisations to evaluate the situation and alert the community of any issues that may arise. As a community, let’s keep everyone safe by being vigilant, acting responsibly and reporting suspicious activities,” it said. 

Can I catch a bus, plane or taxi? Will essential services be running?- What to know about the 'national shutdown'

EFF leader Julius Malema has outlined plans for the party's national shutdown on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Police minister Bheki Cele said law enforcement agencies will enforce the law.

“We want to reiterate that Monday will be a normal working day for all South Africans and no amount of threats will disrupt the norm. We assure every citizen that they must and should go on with their business as usual without fear from anyone,” he said.

“Law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers enforcing the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways, and uses any form of violence to try to stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law.”

Will I be able to catch a taxi?

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has distanced itself from the shutdown.

The association urged all provinces to inform their regions and taxi associations that Monday will be a normal operating day.

The National Taxi Alliance also has advised its members to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers by closely monitoring the situation.

The alliance announced it will be operating fully on Monday throughout the country.

“Equally, we respect the right to strike and expect the marchers to reciprocate by respecting the constitution-prescribed freedoms,” said its spokesperson Theo Malele.

