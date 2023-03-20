EFF leaders have arrived in Pretoria and urged members demonstrating to remain within the Church Square boundary as they await more supporters.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said more members were expected to arrive.
“There are a lot of bloodthirsty cops here, but do not give into them yet. We are here peacefully, we are here to register our grievances peacefully,” he said.
Ndlozi said they were monitoring the situation and traffic into the Church Square precinct.
“I want to congratulate all the ground forces of Tshwane, our activities and peaceful demonstrations from 12am have made sure that no businesses are operating. The city buses are empty and they are busy waiting [for] petrol. The taxis are just going around, there are no commuters because our people have responded positively to the call.”
Taxis are operating but they are empty, says EFF’s Ndlozi
‘We have peacefully shut down businesses,’ claim party leaders
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“The police have been shooting people everywhere for demonstrations. They have been shooting unarmed people who have been going into the roads to make demonstrations.”
He urged supporters to await further instructions.
“Remain peaceful. Your leadership is here. All South Africans across the country, gather in all public squares, public parks until you gather enough numbers to then engage in a peaceful demonstration.
“We are peaceful people, we are not fighting with the police. They should get out of the way. We want Ramaphosa.”
