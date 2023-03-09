The man was found unconscious on a section of the trail on Tuesday. His hiking companions called for help.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) deployed a team to the scene in the Western Cape department of health EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter. The team was hoisted down to the patient’s location and a paramedic established the man had not survived.
It was not immediately clear if the hiker had fallen or collapsed.
The hiker’s body was placed in a stretcher, hoisted onto the helicopter and then handed over to the police.
“We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said WSAR spokesperson David Nel.
“We ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by continuing to share the emergency contact number, 021-937-0300, and share our posts and the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign.”
Hiker's body airlifted off Lion's Head
Image: Mihtiander/123RF
A 79-year-old hiker’s body was retrieved earlier this week by helicopter near the summit of popular outdoor enthusiast destination Lion’s Head in Cape Town.
Image: Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR)
