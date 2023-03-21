South Africa

South Africa to enjoy another night of no load-shedding, Eskom confirms

21 March 2023 - 14:32
Eskom has announced no load-shedding on Tuesday. File photo.
Eskom has announced no load-shedding on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

South Africans will enjoy another night of no load-shedding, with Eskom confirming it will remain suspended until Wednesday morning.

The power utility, in a brief post shared on social media, initially announced there would be no load-shedding until Tuesday at 4pm due to a “significantly lower than anticipated demand for electricity”. Stage 2 will then kick in.

On Tuesday afternoon however, the utility said: “Due to slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand load-shedding will remain suspended until 5am on Wednesday.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented [until 4pm]. Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.”

Eskom last week announced there had been notable gradual improvements in its power generation fleet. According to the power utility, over the past week six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, a milestone it says was last achieved on May 8 last year.

Eskom to insist load-shedding exemption to hospitals and schools poses risk of grid collapse

The court heard it cannot just "shrug its shoulders" in the face of the egregious human rights violations caused by load-shedding
News
6 hours ago

Three of them — Camden, Duvha and Matla — have been on a sustained upward trend as a result of a reduction of plant breakdowns and the return to service of a number of units that were on unplanned breakdowns.

The utility said the other three — Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi — have been experiencing continued good performance and remain among its three best-performing power stations.

In addition, Lethabo is said to have been able to sustain performance after a quick recovery after a wet coal incident experienced last week, due to flooding after excessive rainfall.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom, government ‘did nothing’ since 1998 warnings of future power constraints

There has been a catastrophic failure on the part of either Eskom or the government to deal with the problem of electricity generation in SA, ...
News
23 hours ago

Zille: Enemy within is behind power crisis

Zille said "the enemy within are those who sabotage the infrastructure they are meant to maintain".
News
1 day ago

Exempt hospitals, schools and police stations from power cuts, court hears

The constitutional and legal obligations for the government to provide electricity are clear and cannot be avoided nor evaded, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC ...
News
1 day ago

MPs must do their duty and probe Eskom allegations

One can’t help but feel a sense of déjà vu at the goings-on in parliament as the ANC tiptoes around the storm unleashed by former Eskom CEO Andre de ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  3. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  4. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News
  5. Butchery petrol bombed in Soweto, 57 arrested in national shutdown unrest by 6am South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...