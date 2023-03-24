South Africa

Man found with murdered woman's bank cards: Police

24 March 2023 - 09:12
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who went missing three weeks ago.
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who went missing three weeks ago.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the murder of a Limpopo woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Police arrested the suspect at his home on Wednesday after he was apparently found in possession of Fhatuwani Nguluvhe's bank cards.

Further investigations led to the discovery of her body alongside the R524 Phunda Maria road next to Maniini village.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Nguluvhe was reported missing on March 6.

"[She] went missing while she was at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou. Efforts to locate her were unsuccessful, prompting the family to report her missing at the Thohoyandou police station.

“A search for the woman was launched. Following investigations, a suspect was identified, interviewed and arrested at about 9pm at his home in Tshikweta village.”

The motive for the murder is unknown and investigations are ongoing.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'The truth will come out one day,' says Gardee murder accused

"I can rot in jail for all I care. I know the truth will come out one day and justice will be served," said Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the men accused ...
News
7 months ago

Woman killed in Boksburg ‘planned to leave Gauteng for greener pastures’

The family of one of two women whose bodies were found in a dumping area in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, say she had been planning to leave Gauteng before ...
News
1 year ago

‘Women and children are being killed like flies’: Contralesa calls for a referendum on the death penalty

In 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa said the death penalty was not compatible with the introduction of the constitution and the Bill of Rights.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  4. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa
  5. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament