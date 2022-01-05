South Africa

Woman killed in Boksburg ‘planned to leave Gauteng for greener pastures’

Two women's bodies found dumped in Ekurhuleni

Mpho Koka Journalist
05 January 2022 - 10:32
Tsepiso Ntomane’s decomposing body was discovered on Monday morning.
Tsepiso Ntomane’s decomposing body was discovered on Monday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

The family of one of two women whose bodies were found in a dumping area in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, said the deceased had been planning to leave Gauteng to look for greener pastures before she was murdered. 

Tsepiso Ntomane, whose body was found on Monday, was unemployed and had been looking forward to leaving the province, her family said.

Her cousin Hlalele Setlai, who collects scrap metal, found the bodies in open veld. 

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the bodies of two women, both aged 30, were found in veld in Villa Liza, Boksburg. 

“We received a call from members of the community about two bodies in the veld. We dispatched officers from the Dawn Park police station to the area and they found two bodies of females. The bodies were already in a state of decomposition, so we could not see visible injuries,” said Masondo.

An inquest docket has been opened. The cause of their deaths is unknown as police are waiting for postmortem reports.

Hlalele Setlai found the body of his cousin Tsepiso Ntomane in a state of decomposition in the veld in the Boksburg area.
Hlalele Setlai found the body of his cousin Tsepiso Ntomane in a state of decomposition in the veld in the Boksburg area.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Ntomane lived alone in a shack in the Freedom Park informal settlement next to Villa Liza.

Setlai, 45, who lives in Daveyton, said Ntomane’s neighbours said they last saw his cousin on Friday afternoon when she was getting ready to go to a New Year’s Eve party at a friend’s place in Holomisa informal settlement, near Windmill Park in Boksburg.

Setlai said he was able to identify Ntomane by the clothes she was wearing.

“I was only made aware by her neighbours on Monday morning that she was missing. On Monday I was at the veld at around 8am collecting scrap metal items. My friends and I sensed there was a bad smell coming from the veld.

The shorts she was wearing were covered in blood. I could tell by the clothes it was her.
Hlalele Setlai, victim's cousin

“We searched and found two bodies. They were in a bad condition. You could not see the faces properly and there were maggots crawling on their bodies.

“The neighbours told me Tsepiso was wearing a white T-shirt, flowery doek and black Nike shoes. The shorts she was wearing were covered in blood. I could tell by the clothes it was her,” said Setlai.

When Sowetan visited the crime scene on Tuesday, there were heaps of refuse at the spot where the bodies were found.

“I feel a lot of pain. The last time I spoke to her was just before Christmas. She told me she wanted to leave Gauteng to seek greener pastures,” said Setlai.

Ntomane’s friend, Nthabiseng Ramone, 27, said Ntomane had sent her a WhatsApp voice note on Friday at 9.50pm saying she was on her way to her place for their party, but she did not hear from her again.

Masondo asked anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on ‪08600-10111.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Baby found dead on N12, limbs tied, bruises on body

A case of murder is under investigation after a weeks-old baby boy's body was found on the N12 in North West on New Year's Day.
News
2 days ago

Bodies burnt and one victim beheaded in Kenyan village near Somalia

Unidentified attackers killed six men in a Kenyan coastal village near the border with Somalia, beheading one of the victims and burning four of the ...
News
1 day ago

KZN man pays with his life for dating ex-fiancée of alleged killer

The skeletal remains of 26-year-old Sanda Dlamini were dug up by police on New Year's Day after a 40-year-old man allegedly confessed to kidnapping ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  2. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  3. Limpopo woman killed by crocodile while doing laundry at river South Africa
  4. Suspected parliament arsonist poses for cameras; possession of explosive device ... South Africa
  5. More sluice gates opened at Vaal Dam to ease water pressure South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town