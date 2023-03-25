South Africa

Numsa pays tribute to Cloete Murray, urges liquidators to conclude his work

25 March 2023 - 12:55 By TimesLIVE
Cloete Murray and his son were gunned down on March 18.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is deeply disturbed by the murders of Cloete Murray and his son Tom Murray, who were gunned down in a suspected hit on the N1 on March 18

“Mr Murray was a well-known liquidator who worked on various matters including the Bosasa liquidation, as well as Comair. He was also involved at SAA as a member of the airline's employment committee, representing workers interests, during SAA’s business rescue,” the union said.

“We worked with him a lot over the years, the most recent being at Comair. Our officials met with Mr Murray on March 15 to get an update on the liquidation of the airline. His company, Sechaba Trust, was appointed as the liquidator of Comair. Mr Murray informed us that the liquidation was not yet concluded and the licence and certificate of the company remained intact. He also said they would attempt to get a suitable buyer  for the company and in this regard he seemed hopeful there was interest in purchasing the company.

“We were expecting that on March 28 Mr Murray was going to apply for an order from the court which would enable them as liquidators to pay workers all their outstanding salaries which were due to them before the company went into liquidation. It was also agreed that negotiations of the packages would commence soon, once the order had been obtained from the court. We urge the remaining liquidators to finish the work which was started by Mr Murray, so that workers can be paid their salaries.

“We understand they are in shock and they are in mourning. We share their loss and send our deepest condolences to his family and to his friends and colleagues. We call on the SAPS to find those who are responsible for this heinous crime,” Numsa concluded.

TimesLIVE

