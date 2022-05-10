Liquidators had authority to sell Bosasa assets in 2019, SCA rules

The liquidators of the Bosasa group of companies were clothed with the requisite power or authority to sell the assets of the six Bosasa companies in a public auction in December 2019.

This was the finding made by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday, as it upheld an appeal by the liquidators of the Bosasa group of companies now known as African Global Holdings.

The directors of African Global Holdings and two Bosasa companies — Sun Worx and Kgwerano Financial Services — had gone to court in December 2019 to stop the sale of assets of Bosasa that happened by public auction from December 4-6 2019.

The high court in Johannesburg ruled in favour of the directors of them in August 2020.

It held that the liquidators were legally prevented from proceeding with the auction and any subsequent sales of the Bosasa assets due to the business rescue application having been “made” on December 3 2019, before the auction.