Mall of Africa confirms 'crowd disturbance' but denies one person killed

26 March 2023
The Mall of Africa in Midrand has confirmed there was a “disturbance by a crowd of people” at the shopping centre on Saturday but disputed claims on social media that a youngster had died during the incident.

Videos of teenagers allegedly causing chaos at the mall were widely shared at the weekend. In one of the clips people appear to be fighting.

A representative of mall management, who asked not to be named, said on Sunday: “We can confirm that there were no incidents of death".

"We are aware of the posts that are going around on social media of a particular alleged death but we can confirm that did not happen.

“We are investigating the reported disruption and will aim to share information with relevant parties as soon this is available.”

She said this had been confirmed by senior police officials.

“We can only clarify that [no confirmed death] for now but I cannot say anything at this stage,” she added.

TimesLIVE is awaiting additional comment from the SAPS and will update this article when it is received. 

