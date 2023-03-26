World

WATCH | Ukraine calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans

26 March 2023 - 17:30 By Reuters
Ukraine demanded a Security Council session and called on the Group of Seven countries and the European Union to warn Belarus of "far-reaching consequences" if it decides to accept the Russian weapons.
Ukraine demanded a Security Council session and called on the Group of Seven countries and the European Union to warn Belarus of "far-reaching consequences" if it decides to accept the Russian weapons.
Image: Jemal Countess/WireImage/ Gallo

Ukraine on Sunday fiercely criticised plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called for an emergency UN Security Council session to address the move.

Putin announced the decision on Saturday, saying it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises and Russia would not hand off control of the weapons to Belarus.

In a statement, Kyiv's foreign ministry described it as “another provocative step” by Moscow that undermines “the international security system as a whole”.

“Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation,” the ministry said.

Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says

Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and the cooperation between their armed forces is "transparent", President Vladimir Putin said ...
News
1 hour ago

It demanded a Security Council session and also called on the Group of Seven countries and the European Union to warn Belarus of “far-reaching consequences” if it decides to accept the Russian weapons.

Putin said in his remarks on Saturday that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had requested the stationing of the weapons. Minsk has not yet commented publicly on Putin's announcement.

The Belarusian army has not formally fought in Ukraine but Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine last year. The two countries share a close military relationship.

“Ukraine calls on all members of the international community to convey to the criminal (P) utin regime the categorical unacceptability of its next nuclear provocations and to take decisive measures to effectively deter and prevent any possibility of the aggressor state's use of nuclear weapons,” the Ukrainian statement said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin says Moscow to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military ...
News
5 hours ago

A Brics guest who we hope doesn’t RSVP

South Africa’s invitation to Vladimir Putin to the Brics summit in August will put our friendship with the Russian president, and our “neutrality” in ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

US fights for influence in Africa where China, Russia loom large

President Joe Biden’s administration is stepping up a campaign to build American influence in Africa, where the US has lost ground to its main rivals ...
News
2 days ago

10,000 Ukranians 'clinging on to existence' in Bakhmut

Russian forces attacked northern and southern stretches of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, even as Kyiv said Moscow's assault was ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  2. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  3. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful