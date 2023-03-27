Johannesburg Water has deployed 17 more mobile water tankers for residents as the city battles with ongoing water supply challenges.
Several areas have been affected by a failure at the Eikenhof pump station.
The municipal entity said technical teams started pumping water through the Crown Gardens reservoir and tower.
Over the weekend, it closed the reservoirs in Crown Garden, Brixton, Hursthill-2, Alexander Park and Berea.
“Kindly be advised that Crown Gardens reservoir levels are declining, therefore customers are humbly requested to use water sparingly,” it said.
In the northern parts of the city, the water utility said work was under way to restore services, around Fourways, Lonehill, Pineslopes, Witkoppen and Beverly.
Valves haven't been fully opened yet, as technicians inspect possible leaks.
The reservoir outlets in Crown Garden, Brixton, Hursthill-2, Alexander Park and Berea will be closed until 4am on Monday.
“The reason is to build capacity during the night,” it said.
Areas where residents can collect water include the Crosby Clinic, Rus Road in Brixton; the Brixton Recreation Centre; Coronationville Recreation Centre; Slovo informal settlement; Westdene Engen garage; First Ave, Main Road and Seventh Street in Mellville; Robertsham and Crown Gardens.
MAP | Taps running dry? Here's where to find Joburg Water tankers while outages are being resolved
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
See an interactive map and full list of where to find water tankers below:
