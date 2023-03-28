“According to the whistle-blowers, the suspect allegedly threatened people with firearms and appeared intoxicated. When police arrived at his residence, he was allegedly found with two firearms, a revolver and a rifle next to him.”
The other weapons were found during a search of the house.
A preliminary probe found Nelson had four firearms registered under his name but only two had valid licences. The remaining firearms were apparently inherited from his father but also had no licences, according to police.
Nelson was granted R3,000 bail and is expected back in court on April 10.
Emalahleni man found with 9 illegal guns, 617 live rounds gets bail
Image: Supplied
A Mpumalanga man found with nine unlicensed guns and 617 live rounds of ammunition made a brief appearance in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Monday.
Martin Frederik Nelson, 33, was arrested on Friday at around 4pm after a tip-off to police from community members.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, residents complained to police about a man reportedly acting irresponsibly with firearms in his possession.
Image: Supplied
