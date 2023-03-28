South Africa

Emalahleni man found with 9 illegal guns, 617 live rounds gets bail

28 March 2023 - 07:34
The live rounds recovered.
The live rounds recovered.
Image: Supplied

A Mpumalanga man found with nine unlicensed guns and 617 live rounds of ammunition made a brief appearance in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Monday.

Martin Frederik Nelson, 33, was arrested on Friday at around 4pm after a tip-off to police from community members.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, residents complained to police about a man reportedly acting irresponsibly with firearms in his possession.

Some of the unlicenced firearms found.
Some of the unlicenced firearms found.
Image: Supplied

“According to the whistle-blowers, the suspect allegedly threatened people with firearms and appeared intoxicated. When police arrived at his residence, he was allegedly found with two firearms, a revolver and a rifle next to him.”

The other weapons were found during a search of the house.

A preliminary probe found Nelson had four firearms registered under his name but only two had valid licences. The remaining firearms were apparently inherited from his father but also had no licences, according to police.

Nelson was granted R3,000 bail and is expected back in court on April 10.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

What you said: Stricter gun laws won't help while illegal gun trade runs rampant

Will stricter gun laws help South Africa with its crime crisis?
News
1 month ago

Criminal justice system no longer seen as deterrent as gun violence rises, say experts

South Africa has high levels of gun violence because there is no intelligence-driven operation to fight it.
News
1 month ago

Criminals fear nothing: Experts warn mass killings could continue if illegal gun trade is not addressed

More lives could be lost in mass shootings if the police service’s capacity and efforts to eliminate the illegal gun trade are not strengthened, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  2. Mall of Africa confirms 'crowd disturbance' but denies one person killed South Africa
  3. R80m UKZN student accommodation scam exposed News
  4. Former head boy kidnapped just hours after Gqeberha kidnap victim's release is ... South Africa
  5. Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful