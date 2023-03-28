South Africa

Distant relatives found hanged in abandoned Mpumalanga building

28 March 2023 - 18:29
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating cases of rape and murder after distant relatives were found dead in an abandoned building.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police in Kabokweni, outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga, are investigating the murder and rape of a 16-year-old girl. They have also launched an inquest to establish the facts surrounding the death of a 25-year-old male after their bodies were discovered in an abandoned building.  

According to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, the bodies of Sinenhlahla Nkosi and Dumiso Mhlongo were found on Monday evening, days after being reported missing by relatives.

“According to information, the whereabouts of the two, considered distant relatives, became a mystery after they were last seen on Saturday. Nkosi's aunt left them to attend a funeral earlier that day.

“She became worried when she returned home to find her niece was not there. She looked for her, but without success, and reported the matter to the police on Sunday.

“The male partner of the aunt, said to be related to Mhlongo, also left early on Saturday for work and was amazed when he got home to learn about the disappearance of the two,” Mohlala said. 

The police spokesperson said the bodies were discovered inside an old building (the Khumbula social club).

The aunt was informed by residents that two bodies had been discovered in the building. She is reported to have rushed there, where she found them hanging. 

Police and paramedics were called to the scene. 

“Upon arrival, the two youngsters were certified dead by medical personnel. Police opened cases of murder and rape, as well as an inquest after discovering foul play,” Mohlala said. 

The matter is still under investigation, but preliminary evidence has revealed Mhlongo visited relatives in Kabokweni, he added.

“It is said he was seeking employment opportunities. Police are working about the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident,” Mohlala said.

