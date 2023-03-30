“Thereafter, the suspect fled the scene, and the matter was eventually reported to the police in Standerton and the case opened,” said Mohlala.
Facebook 'rapist who recorded assault on teen' arrested
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Mpumalanga police have arrested another "Facebook rapist" for allegedly luring a teenager on the social media platform and raping her in Standerton.
The 20-year-old suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, met his "victim" online and their conversation led to a meeting near a mountain on Saturday, Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
“The victim reportedly went along with her one-year-old child. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly convinced the teenage girl that he needed to fetch his brother on the mountaintop.”
The three went together and on arrival it is alleged the suspect raped the girl in front of her child. He also recorded a video of the incident on his cellphone, said Mohlala.
He allegedly raped her again before threatening to circulate the video on social media platforms should his victim report the crime to police.
Facebook rapist fiasco: Government is embarrassed, says Ntshavheni
On Wednesday, he appeared before the Standerton magistrate's court on two counts of rape as well as common assault.
“During his court appearance, the matter was postponed to April 13 for a formal bail application. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody. SAPS warns the public when using social media platforms to do it cautiously to prevent a situation that might place their lives at risk. Parents are also encouraged to monitor their children in an effort to curb such similar incidents,” said Mohlala.
