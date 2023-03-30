Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3 2022, the department confirmed, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.
Security company G4S insisted Bester died in the fire, but confirmed it had dismissed three employees for their conduct on the day.
Correctional services has suspended a director of contract management based at the department's head office, the DCS controller at Mangaung and the deputy controller.
Thobakgale explained why it took nearly a year to finalise a report on the matter.
“The investigation took long. We were furnished with the DNA results and the postmortem report in October [last year] while we were doing the investigation. A draft report was submitted to the director of contract management in December and the final report was submitted to the office of the national commissioner on March 22 2023.
Probe into Thabo Bester escape from prison was delayed by DNA, postmortem reports: DCS
Image: Supplied
The department of correctional services (DCS) says a delay in receiving DNA results and a postmortem report are to blame for the investigation into Thabo Bester's daring escape from prison taking so long.
Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale on Thursday provided updates on the saga.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3 2022, the department confirmed, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.
Security company G4S insisted Bester died in the fire, but confirmed it had dismissed three employees for their conduct on the day.
Correctional services has suspended a director of contract management based at the department's head office, the DCS controller at Mangaung and the deputy controller.
Thobakgale explained why it took nearly a year to finalise a report on the matter.
“The investigation took long. We were furnished with the DNA results and the postmortem report in October [last year] while we were doing the investigation. A draft report was submitted to the director of contract management in December and the final report was submitted to the office of the national commissioner on March 22 2023.
Temporary manager appointed at Mangaung prison after Thabo Bester escape
“This [is] one of the reasons some of these officials have been served with suspension notices. Because we have identified the investigation process was not managed properly.”
He said Bester's escape was “one of its kind” that pointed to a “lack of security management” at the facility.
“All systems that were supposed to hold on the day the escape happened did not hold at all. And the most worrying is the human factor [which played] a major role.”
This is why the department is taking over the running of the facility, with Thobakgale confirming the appointment of a temporary manager who is a DCS official and a serving controller.
Patrick Mashabathakga will assume the duties of director while Gladys Rantente will act as a controller.
Sharing findings from the report, the prisons boss said it was clear Bester had help escaping.
EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as prison warder
“Yet the contractor maintains he died in his cell. This is contrary to overwhelming scientific evidence available. Greatly worrying is that a private vehicle was allowed inside the facility without a gate pass on the day of the escape, possibly carrying an unknown body that was burnt beyond recognition in cell 35.
“This speaks to a facility that has compromised its security system beyond reasonable doubt. Tampering with surveillance cameras points to a failed monitoring system deliberately orchestrated to conceal crucial evidence and individuals who aided Bester to escape. This is also a failure to guarantee safe custody of inmates and a breach in terms of the responsibilities allocated to the contractor.”
Thobakgale said a track and tracing team has been established to find Bester, who is apparently on the run with his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
“We remain confident we will arrest the fugitive and bring him to justice. No stone will be left unturned in getting to the bottom of this incident,” he said.
PODCAST | Thabo Bester is a 21st century headache for correctional services
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
G4S says it sacked three employees after Thabo Bester prison cell fire
WATCH | Thabo Bester's harrowing interview claiming girlfriend's murder and rapes were 'accidental'
Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos