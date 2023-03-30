News

EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as prison warder

Body used in escape is said to have been hidden in the prison’s fridge and later moved in a wheelchair to his prison cell

30 March 2023 - 04:58 By GRAEME HOSKEN, TANKISO MAKHETHA and OLIVER METH

So-called Facebook rapist and murderer, and now fugitive, Thabo Bester, allegedly walked out of Mangaung maximum security prison during his daring May 2022 escape disguised as a warder, with the help of prison officials...

