Busisiwe Mkhwebane demands a halt to section 194 committee meeting
Mkhwebane alleges the presentation by evidence leaders is for the sake of cheap publicity and does not give her legal representatives the chance to object on the spot.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the analysis by evidence leaders of her evidence is designed to conduct a damage control exercise after the evidence she led regarding the CR17 donations and “rogue unit” scandals.
Mkhwebane alleged this in a letter to the chairperson of the 194 committee probing her fitness to hold office on Tuesday.
The committee continued to hear an analysis of evidence from evidence leaders on Tuesday, despite Mkhwebane’s objections.
In her letter, she demanded the committee refrain from continuing with the alleged illegal “committee meeting” forthwith. She said failure to do so would result in her taking whatever steps available to her without further notice to the committee.
Mkhwebane, who appeared virtually on Tuesday, raised her hand to attract the attention of committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi. Dyantyi noted her presence and said this was a committee meeting and people participating were members only.
He said Mkhwebane had to find another way to communicate with him and he was only allowing committee members to participate.
Mkhwebane informed Dyantyi she had written an urgent letter to the committee and Dyantyi and pointed out evidence leaders were not members of the committee.
Dyantyi ordered Mkhwebane be muted, saying she was “completely” out of order.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane leaves section 194 committee after evidence leaders called to present evidence
