Politics

Section 194 inquiry is a witch hunt, says Mkhwebane

'It is a racially motivated campaign borne out of the fear of real change which might actually benefit the poorest and most marginalised members of the public,' says suspended public protector

15 March 2023 - 16:33
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she does not believe the section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office represents a genuine impeachment process...

