South Africa

'Zero tolerance approach to drunk driving': Johannesburg public safety MMC warns before Easter weekend

05 April 2023 - 09:00
Statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) show that 270 people died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in 2021.
Statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) show that 270 people died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in 2021.
Image: Masi Losi

Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has warned there will be a zero tolerance approach to drunk driving as the Easter weekend approaches.

Tshwaku launched the City of Johannesburg’s Easter Road Safety Campaign, a joint initiative by the public safety department, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS). 

The campaign aims to encourage the public to renew their vehicle licence discs, renew their driver’s licences and visit their nearest Vehicle Testing Station (VTS) for roadworthy tests before they travel.

Tshwaku urged JMPD officers to be on high alert and have roadblocks in every part of the city. 

“We want roadblocks everywhere; Sandton, Midrand and Rosebank, and ensure that our people are safe. Once individuals see police visibility they tend to be disciplined,” he said.

How to make the roads safer for everyone this Easter Weekend

The approaching Easter long-weekend will see a surge in traffic volumes on major routes in the country, and the Automobile Association (AA) urges ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tshwaku urged residents to refrain from performing baptism rituals in rivers and streams to avoid drownings.

“Please take precautionary safety measures, we don’t want our people to drown. The aqua unit and the emergency services know the hotspots so we don’t have to be reactive, we must be proactive,” he said. 

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advised churchgoers to stay away from river baptisms, warning of the cholera outbreak.

“With cases of cholera reported along the Jukskei River it might be dangerous for residents to go there and conduct baptism rituals as this might spike the outbreak numbers. 

“Let's refrain from conducting baptism rituals at the river to stop the outbreak of cholera while also preventing drowning incidents,” said Mulaudzi

Last year, more than 16 people died on roads in the province over the Easter weekend. Eight were pedestrians. 

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said road crashes leading to fatalities are largely attributed to the attitude and behaviour of road users. 

Drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, unsafe overtaking, public transport overloading and vehicle fitness are among the challenges that compound the situation on Gauteng roads.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Numsa threatens bus strike ahead of Easter weekend

Numsa is threatening to embark on a strike in the bus sector ahead of the Easter weekend if employers do not put a "meaningful" wage offer on the ...
News
1 day ago

Easter break in Durbs? Here's how much it costs to get there by plane, car and bus

Planning to head to the coast this weekend? Here's what you need to know about getting there.
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL | People dying on our roads, especially at Easter, is not 'normal'

Ask yourself: Would I want to be responsible for another person’s death and carry that with me for the rest of my life?
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  2. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  3. Joburg motorist gets brand-new vehicle after thief steals it from dealership Consumer Live
  4. Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial South Africa
  5. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress