Easter break in Durbs? Here's how much it costs to get there by plane, car and bus

The Easter weekend is almost upon us, and if you have the urge to make a last-minute trip to Durbs for the break you need to know how it will hit your wallet.
The Department of Energy and mineral resources has announced a slight decrease in fuel prices, but it won't be much of a saving for people travelling long-distance.
The department said there will be a 1c/l decrease for 93 octane inland and 8c/l at the coast. The price of 95 octane petrol drops 5c/l at the coast, but increases 2c/l inland.
Diesel decreased by a bit more. High-sulphur (0.05%) diesel will drop by 74c/l in inland areas and 81c/l at the coast. Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel decreases by 75c/l inland and 82c/l at the coast.
Motorists, including the taxi industry, have been yearning for a decrease in fuel prices after months of price hikes, particularly with the long-weekend around the corner.
Since many people are planning on travelling this weekend, TimesLIVE looked into how much a long-distance trip to Durban may cost when travelling from Johannesburg to Durban:
BY CAR
Travelling with one of SA’s best-selling cars, a Toyota Hilux double cab that has an 80lt tank, filling a full tank using diesel costs around R1,680. A full tank should get you to Durban.
The 1.4 Trendline Polo Vivo comes with a 45-litre fuel tank which means a full tank of petrol at will cost between R1,019 and R1,034. According to the manufacturer's data, a full tank should get you to Durban.
A single trip using e-hailing services, Bolt, will cost about R4,200.
Toll tariffs are determined by the size of the vehicle. The Polo Vivo falls under class 1 and will cost you R307.50 to get to Durban from Johannesburg.
BY PLANE
A return trip from Johannesburg to Durban on Thursday will cost you between R1,350 and R2,200. If you leave on Friday it will costs from R1,450 to R3,100.
BY BUS
For people who do not mind a much longer journey, a one-way bus ticket on Thursday will cost between R500 and R1,500. On Friday, it will be R400 to R850.
The bus services might, however, be interrupted as National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has warned that the South Africa Bus Employers' Association (SABEA) and Commuter Bus Employers' Organisation (COBEO) employees will embark on strike. Several bus companies fall under the associations.
SAFETY
Ahead of the busy long weekend, the Automobile Association has appealed to motorists to prioritise safety on the roads. In 2022, 162 people died in car crashes during their Easter holiday travels.
“Sadly, the increase in traffic over the Easter break also leads to an increase in fatal crashes and road fatalities. More than 2,500 died on the country’s roads over Easter in the past decade.
“While traffic law enforcement is enhanced during the Easter weekend, many road users continue to disobey the rules of the road, and to disregard their own and other road users’ safety.
“We therefore urge motorists, those on motorbikes, and pedestrians to be mindful of the increase in traffic volumes and to ensure they are cautious and always focused on the road when travelling,” the AA said in a statement.
Easter break in Durbs? Here's how much it costs to get there by plane, car and bus
