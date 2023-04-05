South Africa

Motorists urged to avoid N12 near Putfontein after CIT heist

05 April 2023 - 08:53
Reports have emerged of a CIT heist in Putfontein, Benoni.
Reports have emerged of a CIT heist in Putfontein, Benoni.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N12 in Putfontein, Benoni, after reports of a cash-in-transit heist in the area.

Details are sketchy but Blue Hawk Tactical and the Ekurhuleni metro police confirmed the incident early on Wednesday morning.

A video clip shared by Blue Hawk shows a vehicle alight at the scene. Other images show a bombed CIT van with police and security on the scene.

An Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said metro police were on the scene.

"[We're] establishing injuries (if any) as our members are on the scene,” she said, adding more details would be released as they become available.

Blue Hawk said two people died while a third has been taken to hospital, but police are yet to confirm this.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

14 houses damaged as CIT suspects bomb cash van in Maupa, Limpopo

More than a dozen houses were damaged by explosives used to bust open a cash-in-transit vehicle in Maupa village in Limpopo at the weekend.
News
4 weeks ago

CIT heist suspect who was nabbed while in court returns to the dock

The suspect was arrested for a fatal CIT heist while appearing at the Midrand Magistrates Court for perjury.
News
1 month ago

Two pedestrians shot during CIT heist in Katlehong

Two pedestrians were shot during a cash-in-transit heist in Katlehong on Friday, police said, adding that the suspects fled the scene.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  2. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  3. Joburg motorist gets brand-new vehicle after thief steals it from dealership Consumer Live
  4. Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial South Africa
  5. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress