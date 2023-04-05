Motorists have been urged to avoid the N12 in Putfontein, Benoni, after reports of a cash-in-transit heist in the area.
Details are sketchy but Blue Hawk Tactical and the Ekurhuleni metro police confirmed the incident early on Wednesday morning.
A video clip shared by Blue Hawk shows a vehicle alight at the scene. Other images show a bombed CIT van with police and security on the scene.
An Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said metro police were on the scene.
Motorists urged to avoid N12 near Putfontein after CIT heist
Image: Gareth Wilson
"[We're] establishing injuries (if any) as our members are on the scene,” she said, adding more details would be released as they become available.
Blue Hawk said two people died while a third has been taken to hospital, but police are yet to confirm this.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
