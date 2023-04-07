Twenty-three churches in greater Durban have been awarded land by the eThekwini municipality.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at a Good Friday church service that the transfer of the land is “to promote land ownership and security of tenure”.
On Friday, city officials visited some of these churches to hand over transfer agreements
The municipality said the allocation of the land to churches mainly in Umlazi, Mpumalanga, Cato Manor and Verulam was approved at a recent council meeting.
“What makes this decision even more significant is that it occurred on the eve of the Easter holidays, where we celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” said Kaunda.
He is confident the move will strengthen co-operation between the city and churches.
“Most importantly, it will also assist us to collaborate on various government programmes, including using these churches to render government services,” he said.
Kaunda added that the city will continue to release worship sites “as churches are instrumental in promoting peace and unity in communities”.
“They also play a key role in addressing social ills that are plaguing society, particularly the youth.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban hands over worship sites to 23 churches
Image: Supplied
Twenty-three churches in greater Durban have been awarded land by the eThekwini municipality.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at a Good Friday church service that the transfer of the land is “to promote land ownership and security of tenure”.
On Friday, city officials visited some of these churches to hand over transfer agreements
The municipality said the allocation of the land to churches mainly in Umlazi, Mpumalanga, Cato Manor and Verulam was approved at a recent council meeting.
“What makes this decision even more significant is that it occurred on the eve of the Easter holidays, where we celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” said Kaunda.
He is confident the move will strengthen co-operation between the city and churches.
“Most importantly, it will also assist us to collaborate on various government programmes, including using these churches to render government services,” he said.
Kaunda added that the city will continue to release worship sites “as churches are instrumental in promoting peace and unity in communities”.
“They also play a key role in addressing social ills that are plaguing society, particularly the youth.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
eThekwini municipality owes SPCA millions of rand for pound services
ActionSA's court case over eThekwini sewage crisis to go ahead
Durban municipality proposes 21.91% electricity tariff hike, more than Eskom’s municipal increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos