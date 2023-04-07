He said Sono was his spiritual leader “and I know that I can always count on him for spiritual nourishment which I will always require as I execute the tasks given to me by the ANC and President [Cyril] Ramaphosa”.
TimesLIVE
Deputy president Paul Mashatile receives 'spiritual nourishment' with bishop over Easter
Image: Grace Bible Church/Supplied
Deputy president Paul Mashatile on Good Friday joined thousands of congregants from the Grace Bible Church who gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Presiding bishop Mosa Sono reminded the congregants of the importance of being firm in their belief even during tough economic, political and social times.
“The age in which we are living is called the information age, computer age, space age and technology age. With so many things happening — corruption, natural disasters, unemployment etc. We want to remind the world that even in these times, Jesus is still our hope.”
The church was also celebrating 40 years of existence.
Having pastored Grace Bible Church since 1983, with only 35 people in a classroom, and a total offering of R120, Sono said “40 years later, we celebrate a Grace Bible Church that has over 70 branches”.
Families flocked into the stadium with cooler boxes, food and drinks to spend the day.
Mashatile was one of several ANC leaders attending services over the religious long weekend.
TimesLIVE
