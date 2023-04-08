South Africa

WATCH | Cele, Lamola address media after Thabo Bester's arrest in Tanzania

08 April 2023 - 14:31 By TimesLIVE

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele and justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola are on Saturday providing an update on the manhunt for convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who escaped from custody at the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

Bester was reportedly arrested in Tanzania on Saturday morning.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Police commissioner to 'brief nation' after reports Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania

National police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola is set to “brief the nation” after reports that Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana's lunch gatecrashed for nonpayment of her luxurious car

Three men - a private investigator, debt collector and a representative for a car dealership - sit down at the table and tell Magudumana she has ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Car dealer's PIs traced Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R700k debt, days before she fled with Thabo Bester

Nandipha Magudumana and her lover, the prison escapee Thabo Bester, allegedly tried to cross into Zimbabwe with a luxury vehicle she had made only a ...
News
2 days ago

Search on for domestic employees of Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha

Police, who launched an extensive forensic operation at the upmarket Johannesburg hideout of Facebook rapist, murderer and conman Thabo Bester this ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  2. WATCH | Car dealer's PIs traced Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R700k debt, days ... South Africa
  3. Security companies catch three suspects offloading stolen goods in Alberton South Africa
  4. Guptas are now citizens of Vanuatu South Africa
  5. Clearwater Mall warns against possible 'Luh Twizzy' chaos this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy