Police minister Gen Bheki Cele and justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola are on Saturday providing an update on the manhunt for convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who escaped from custody at the Mangaung Correctional Facility.
Bester was reportedly arrested in Tanzania on Saturday morning.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Cele, Lamola address media after Thabo Bester's arrest in Tanzania
TimesLIVE
