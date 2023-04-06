WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana's lunch gatecrashed for nonpayment of her luxurious car

A video taken last month shows fugitive rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, dining at a Johannesburg restaurant with what appears to be a colleague when an awkward exchange takes place.
Three men — a private investigator, debt collector and a representative for a car dealership — sit down at the table and tell Magudumana she has failed to make payments on a R1.35m Mercedes-Benz she bought in 2022.
In the video you can hear the interaction.
Car dealership representative: “So there is still a balance of R700,000 outstanding [for the Mercedes-Benz]. How are we going to get that R700,000 from you?”
Magudumana: Laughs.
Private investigator: “So what they're willing to do is drop the case against you. [Dealership owner] said we can do this amicably. All he wants is this money.”
Magudumana: “Oh this is my copy?” referring to the evidence in front of her regarding the payments.
PI: “Yes we will give you a copy. So what he would be willing to do is go fetch the car from the Zimbabwe border ...”
The reason Magudumana's lunch has been gatecrashed is about more than just the defaulting payments.
In 2022, shortly after purchasing the vehicle, Magudumana allegedly drove the luxurious Mercedes-Benz to Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post.
On the Zimbabwean side, she allegedly placed fake Zimbabwean number plates on the Mercedes and abandoned it before returning to South Africa across the border on foot.
Zimbabwe authorities impounded the vehicle after it was abandoned.
It is believed that this was an attempt by Magudumana and Thabo Bester to have a getaway vehicle in Zimbabwe if they needed to escape from South Africa.
PI: “He wants his money — his R700,000. Which is fair, you know, he helped you, he trusted you, and you went back on your word. You haven’t paid him in full. So you just need to pay that outstanding R700,000 and you leave it. Otherwise he wants to go the extent of putting everything on social media. You don't want that kind of thing. You don’t want bad exposure. Let’s just sort it out amicably. Pay the man and let’s move on.”
Magudumana slowly picks up her knife and cuts a piece of her lunch — what seems to be avo on toast. “I’ll speak to the person [car dealership owner, I] had an agreement with and let you know,” she says.
PI: “Who is that person?”
Magudumana : “It's the person he had an agreement with.”
Car dealership rep: “Is that your husband?”
The video cuts off.
It is alleged the person Magudumana is referring to here is Facebook rapist Bester.
WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana's lunch gatecrashed for nonpayment of her luxurious car
