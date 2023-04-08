South Africa

Police commissioner to 'brief nation' after reports Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania

08 April 2023 - 12:17
National police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola is set to brief the nation following reports that Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania
Image: Twitter

National police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola is set to “brief the nation” after reports that Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania.

Bester has been on the run since he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after feigning his death last year. Social media was awash with reports that the fugitive has been apprehended in Tanzania on Saturday morning. 

When approached for comment, national police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe could not confirm or deny the report.

“The national commissioner will brief the nation on any progress relating to this. I am not confirming or denying anything,” she told TimesLIVE.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

