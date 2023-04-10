Power line falls on N4 leaving parts of Pretoria East without power

A power line has collapsed on the N4 highway leaving large parts of Pretoria East without electricity.
The incident has led to the closure of a section of the road.
According to City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba, the power line fell on Sunday night.
“This incident has led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps. Motorists are advised to avoid those roads and use alternative routes.
“The initial assessment by the energy and electricity team has found that at least six power line structures have collapsed and are badly damaged. The team has reconvened this morning onsite to conduct further investigations,” Bokaba said.
Areas affected by the incident include Mamelodi, Waltloo, Silverton, Silver Lakes, Faerie Glen, Equestria, Mooikloof, Doornpoort, Bergtuin, Eersterust, Montana Park, Montana Gardens, Sinoville, Waterval, Grootvlei East, Grootvlei West, Bultfontein, Rooiwal, Vastfontein extension, Lyttelton, Die Hoewes and a portion of Moreletapark. Parts of the Moot are affected which include Queenswood, Kilnerpark, Koedoespoort, Waverley and Mòregloed.
Bokaba said wet weather is likely to delay repair work so the city is unable to say how long it will take to restore power.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF
