South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding until 5pm

08 April 2023 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has suspended load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Tebnad

Eskom has suspended load-shedding until 5pm on Saturday.

The power utility said on Twitter this was due to reduced demand.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue as previously scheduled,” it added.

TimesLIVE

