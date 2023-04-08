Eskom has suspended load-shedding until 5pm on Saturday.
The power utility said on Twitter this was due to reduced demand.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue as previously scheduled,” it added.
TimesLIVE
Eskom suspends load-shedding until 5pm
Image: 123RF/Tebnad
