South Africa

Helen Suzman foundation director taking precautions after social media threats

Think-tank's director is threatened on Twitter ahead of Tuesday's legal challenge involving the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).

11 April 2023 - 09:47
The Helen Suzman Foundation says it's aware of social media threats before the court challenge on Aaron Motsoaledi's decision on the ZEP. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

Director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, Nicole Fritz, said she was aware of threats on social media directed at her as the Pretoria high court is set to hear a challenge to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision on the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).  

Twitter user Freeman Bhengu wrote on the platform on Monday: “We are watching her and we know where she stays ... we will deal with her.” 

TimesLIVE attempted to get hold of Bhengu without success.

A social media user with the handle iScathulo SePhara referred to Fritz as “deranged” in a thread denouncing the foundation's involvement in the ZEP challenge. Another user, Marumo Mashilo, commented: “Please get her address, we need to go and discuss with her.”

Another user said: “We need to shut her mouth forever the inkabi way (hitman). Her organisation doesn't add value to South Africa.”

Fritz said the foundation was focusing on the matter before the high court.

“We are taking precautions, we just want to focus on the case [and are] waiting for a response from authorities,” she said.

