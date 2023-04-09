High court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
The government argues that it was always clear the permits were temporary
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN
With less than three months to go before the expiry of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) regime, about 178,000 permit holders — currently lawful residents in South Africa — face an uncertain future. Much will depend on the outcome of a case to be heard in the Pretoria high court next week. ..
