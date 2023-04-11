South Africa

One of Makhanda's prison breakers rearrested at private game reserve

11 April 2023 - 21:56
Nhamo Muyambo, a Zimbabwean national, was arrested for rhino poaching.
Image: SUPPLIED

One of the seven inmates who escaped from Makhanda correctional facility in October 2022 has been rearrested in a private game reserve.

According to the police, the 34-year-old escapee was rearrested on Monday by the SAPS stock theft and endangered species unit with the reserve anti-poaching unit.

 It is alleged that on Monday at about 2am three suspicious people were seen jumping over a  fence of a private game reserve near  Makhanda. Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli said reaction was immediate and the reserve anti-poaching unit was activated, which resulted in the arrest of one of the three suspects.

“The other two managed to flee. The suspect was found in possession of hunting implements, and was detained for contravening the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act (attempted hunting of a threatened or protected species without a permit),” said Nkohli.

Nkohli said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was one of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda correctional service facility in October last year.  

TimesLIVE reported that the men escaped through an open window from the Makhanda (Grahamstown) prison during the early hours and were considered to be dangerous.

The seven inmates were all in prison for serious offences, including rhino poaching, murder and robbery. Five of the seven were convicted of rhino poaching in September and were awaiting sentencing. At the time, Nkohli said, an officer had arrived for standby duties when she saw lights on in one of the units and raised the alarm. 

The escapees were named as Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge. All were convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.

Others were Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The  34-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of contravention of the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act.

TimesLIVE

