Blast from the past: Ntini blows away Windies batsmen for 13-wicket haul

11 April 2023 - 20:34
1976 — SA Rugby Board president Dr Danie Craven says that if a “multinational” SA team — the term for a mixed race side at the time — were to play, they would not wear the springbok badge because it was reserved for white teams. “The leaping Springbok, registered by the SA Rugby Board, has been associated with whites since 1891 and is their traditional emblem. The proteas of the coloured team and the leopard of the African team both have their own traditions and history ... If all races played with a springbok badge what would the whites wear when they play on their own?” he said in a Rand Daily Mail report. Craven was commenting on reports that rugby was the only major sport not wanting the springbok to worn by all race groups, and he was roundly criticised for his stance. Even the Springbok captain at the time, Morne du Plessis, disagreed with Craven, saying he could see no reason why a side chosen on merit to represent SA should not wear the springbok emblem. Six months later, however, Craven was singing a different tune: “When the day dawns when there will only be mixed South African teams, and we, the coloureds and the blacks decide to have the springbok as our emblem for such teams, we shall gladly share it with them.” His change of heart coincided with a warning from New Zealand prime minister Robert Muldoon to discourage sporting bodies from touring SA. The All Blacks had toured earlier in the year...
1976 — SA Rugby Board president Dr Danie Craven says that if a “multinational” SA team — the term for a mixed race side at the time — were to play, they would not wear the springbok badge because it was reserved for white teams. “The leaping Springbok, registered by the SA Rugby Board, has been associated with whites since 1891 and is their traditional emblem. The proteas of the coloured team and the leopard of the African team both have their own traditions and history ... If all races played with a springbok badge what would the whites wear when they play on their own?” he said in a Rand Daily Mail report. Craven was commenting on reports that rugby was the only major sport not wanting the springbok to worn by all race groups, and he was roundly criticised for his stance. Even the Springbok captain at the time, Morne du Plessis, disagreed with Craven, saying he could see no reason why a side chosen on merit to represent SA should not wear the springbok emblem. Six months later, however, Craven was singing a different tune: “When the day dawns when there will only be mixed South African teams, and we, the coloureds and the blacks decide to have the springbok as our emblem for such teams, we shall gladly share it with them.” His change of heart coincided with a warning from New Zealand prime minister Robert Muldoon to discourage sporting bodies from touring SA. The All Blacks had toured earlier in the year...
