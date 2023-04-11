The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest resumes
Scheduled to begin at 10am
