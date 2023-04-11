South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest resumes

Scheduled to begin at 10am

11 April 2023 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.

TimesLIVE

