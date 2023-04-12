South Africa

'I’d leave immediately, shem' — Glynnis Breytenbach hailed for G4S parliamentary 'grilling'

12 April 2023 - 13:21
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach's questioning drew sharp reactions online.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach's questioning drew sharp reactions online.
Image: YouTube/ Parliament

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has been hailed by many on social media for her “grilling” of G4S officials appearing before parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee.

G4S regional commercial director for Africa Cobus Groenewoud and others from the international security company faced questions from MPs on the escape of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester in May last year.

G4S runs the Mangaung correctional facility where Bester was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the maximum security prison after setting his cell alight. A body was found in the cell and officials announced Bester's death at the time.

Groenewoud told the committee the facility did not have the authority or skills to conduct criminal or forensic investigations.

The committee also heard the company was still investigating the escape and had handed over evidence to police, including a list of staff on duty, records of visits to Bester and security footage.

G4S did not know how the body or items used to set the cell alight were brought into the prison. 

It was confirmed that a “TV stand cabinet” was brought into the facility to be repaired, but the vehicle that brought it in was not searched or given proper authorisation. G4S audit and risk head Gert Beyleveld said a corpse could have fitted into the stand.

The committee was told CCTV footage of the fire was not captured despite the cameras working before and after the incident.

Breytenbach sharply questioned many of the officials' responses, demanding accountability and suggesting they were hiding behind the police investigation.

“You don't think it is part of your responsibility to determine how a murderer and a serial rapist walked out of your prison? That is someone else's responsibility? Get real!” she said.

While the responses given were shared and scrutinised online, it was Breytenbach's sharp questioning that had many flocking to social media to sing her praises.

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | G4S appears before the oversight committee over circumstances of Thabo Bester’s escape

G4S, which runs the Mangaung Correctional Facility from which Thabo Bester escaped last year, has been subpoenaed by parliament to appear before the ...
News
4 hours ago

Thabo Bester's escape shows private jails prioritise profits over public safety, says Popcru

Popcru president Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza says government must sever ties with private prison institutions, claiming they prioritise profits over ...
News
1 hour ago

'Something is fishy here' - Social media users question whether Thabo Bester will make it back to SA

It is not known when “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will be back in the country, but South African authorities ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Champagne dinners & VIP events for G4S guard who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape

A picture develops, from a frustrated taxpayer who described himself as "stingy" in 2021, to a man who spoilt himself and his partner to lavish steak ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father hides face as he enters court with former G4S warder

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni covered his face as he entered the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning with G4S prison ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders News
  4. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  5. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out